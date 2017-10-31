89-year-old robbery victim chides criminal: 'Shame on you, fella'

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man responsible for a home invasion of an 89-year-old man.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said the robber kicked in Lee Wren's door on Pleasant Hill Road in Olive Branch around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

Wren said he was inside his home taking a nap when a man dressed in all black forced his way through Wren's front door and robbed him.

"Boom, boom, boom, then I jumped. It scared the devil out of me," Wren said. "I said 'What do you want?' He said 'Give me your money; give me your money,' so I gave him my billfold, and he took out the money and threw it down on the table."

While inside, the robber stole money and jewelry by stuffing it into a pillow case before taking off in a white or silver Jeep.

Wren, who turns 90 Wednesday, was uninjured. He said he tried to get his pistol to shoot the suspect's car, but it was too late.

"I would have shot him, shot the car as it was driving off, if I could've found the shells," Wren said. "Shame on you fella, shame on you for doing such a thing."

[Editor's note: Investigators initially said two men were responsible for the robbery. The current story reflects the latest information.]

