Andrew Douglas helps raise over $1K for breast cancer with pink ties

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming to a close and the American Cancer Society has raised a record amount of money so far this year.

Tracey Trotter and Sarah Bynum came by to accept a check from Andrew Douglas from all the money he raised with his pink tie campaign. The American cancer society raised $600,000 so far this year; more than a thousand of it came from people sending donations and pink ties for Andrew to wear in the morning.

Sarah Bynum works at the American Cancer Society and says the research is happening right now at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

“We funded Dr. Sonny Wu's research for several years and he and his team are focusing on triple negative breast cancer which impacts so many women in Memphis and across the country," Bynum said.

If you want to donate to the American Cancer Society, click here. here is a link.

