Man arrested for raping, forcing teen into prostitution

A teen, who recently escaped her captor, said she was raped and forced to prostitute for money.

The teen said she ran away from home early in October. She was able to escape her captor on Oct. 22.

The teen said Melvin Williams raped her and forced her into prostitution. She said he advertised her on social media, forced her to have sex with men on multiple occasions, and then collected the money.

Howard was arrested and booked on a $105,000 bond. He's charged with rape, sex trafficking, aggravated assault, and more.

