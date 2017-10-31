Strangers raise money for family of killed Lakeland motorist

A woman who is trying to fight the opioid epidemic in the Mid-South is now in jail accused of attacking law enforcement officers.More >>
A woman who is trying to fight the opioid epidemic in the Mid-South is now in jail accused of attacking law enforcement officers.More >>
For many years, Mid-South native Jasmine Gray, 29, struggled with the concept of beauty, and a rare birth defect made the challenge even greater.More >>
For many years, Mid-South native Jasmine Gray, 29, struggled with the concept of beauty, and a rare birth defect made the challenge even greater.More >>
Four men are on the run after ditching the devices that were supposed to let police keep tabs on their location.More >>
Four men are on the run after ditching the devices that were supposed to let police keep tabs on their location.More >>
A teen was shot and killed after entering a woman's home in Marion, Arkansas.More >>
A teen was shot and killed after entering a woman's home in Marion, Arkansas.More >>
A devastated mother sent a thank you to the strangers who helped her son in his final moments.More >>
A devastated mother sent a thank you to the strangers who helped her son in his final moments.More >>
Officials are saying a terror attack has taken the lives of at least eight people on Tuesday in New York City.More >>
Officials are saying a terror attack has taken the lives of at least eight people on Tuesday in New York City.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
Ahead of Halloween night, 4-year-old- Blayne Ellerbruck got to trick or treat a little early with his heroes. A special day for Blayne, but even more special for his "real" hero. Blayne's dad watched it all happen from the 4th story of Deaconess Gateway Hospital.More >>
Ahead of Halloween night, 4-year-old- Blayne Ellerbruck got to trick or treat a little early with his heroes. A special day for Blayne, but even more special for his "real" hero. Blayne's dad watched it all happen from the 4th story of Deaconess Gateway Hospital.More >>
A Shreveport teen who was shot in the head during a vehicle burglary has died. And authorities have arrested the third suspect in the break-in.More >>
A Shreveport teen who was shot in the head during a vehicle burglary has died. And authorities have arrested the third suspect in the break-in.More >>
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.More >>
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.More >>
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.More >>
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.More >>
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >>
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >>