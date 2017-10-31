Teen shot, kill after entering 80-year-old woman's home

A teen was shot and killed after entering a woman's home in Marion, Arkansas.

Crittenden County Sheriff's Office said it received a call from an alarm system around 3:30 Sunday morning from a home on Marion Lake Road.

When they called the house, the 80-year-old homeowner said somebody forced his way into her home where she lives alone.

She yelled at 19-year-old Cody Smith, a recent graduate of Marion High School, to leave her home, but she said he continued to walk toward her. That's when she shot him.

"I think he thought he walked into his own home and the lady hollered," Kim Edington, a Marion resident, said. "The lady being 80 years old, she was scared I guess. Someone in your home. She was scared."

The sheriff's office has not yet charged the woman, saying only that the case was still under investigation. Investigators did not speculate on why Smith went into the woman's home.

"It's very heartbreaking. It's devastation for us all," Edington said. "It's going to take a lot of prayer to get through it."

