Memphis police searching for 4 men who removed GPS bracelets

Four men are on the run after ditching the devices that were supposed to let police keep tabs on their location.

Each man is charged with a violent crime, and at one time, they were being tracked by GPS bracelets. But now Memphis police says their bracelets have been removed, and they need you help to catch them.

Memphis Police Department calls them "GPS Offenders" on their Facebook page.

Each one is wanted for separate crimes, but what they have in common is each one reportedly tampered with their GPS monitoring ankle bracelet.

Police say 32-year-old Antonio Milon's GPS tacking device was cut off.

As for 40-year-old Nelson Solis, police say they found his in an open field, and they reportedly found Tracey Woodall's GPS bracelet in a ditch.

Reginald Brown, 25, didn't show up to court, and police say his bracelet was also reportedly removed.

The WMC Action News 5 Investigators did some digging and found out what each of these men is wanted for.

According to this police affidavit, Woodall is wanted for aggravated assault and domestic violence after reportedly pulling a gun on his relative and girlfriend.

Solis reportedly "held a woman against her will" and assaulted her.

Milon is wanted for aggravated assault and domestic violence, and Brown is wanted for aggravated statutory rape along with other charges.

Octavious Williams says Memphians should do their part by calling police if they see these 4 wanted men.

"I think it's the right thing to do," Williams said. "But if they can take it off then it obviously isn't working."

For tampering with or removing a GPS bracelet, a person can be charged with violation of bail conditions which each one of these men is now facing along with other charges.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

