Six Tigers make women's soccer all-conference teams

The Memphis Tigers women's soccer team placed six players on the American Athletic Conference All-League Team.

Marie Levasseur and Elizabeth Woerner earned first team honors.

Olivia Gauthier and Jessica Lisi are on the second team.

Meanwhile, Clarissa Larisey and Elizabeth Moberg were named to the All-Rookie squad.

The Tigers are seeded 4th in the AAC Tournament. They'll meet 5th seed UConn at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Orlando.

