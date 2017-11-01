Man shot by three men in Midtown - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot by three men in Midtown

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police responded to a man down call in Midtown on Monday.

The incident happened around 9:55 at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and North Claybrook Street.

Police said a man was shot by three men who were seen in a gray vehicle.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

