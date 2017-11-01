Person carjacked by 3 armed men in North Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Person carjacked by 3 armed men in North Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person was carjacked in North Memphis on Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and North Manassas Street just before 7 p.m.

Police said a beige Buick Lacross was taken by three armed men.

No injured were reported.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly