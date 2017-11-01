Man found dead in North Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man found dead in North Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was found dead in North Memphis on Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The man was found near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Breedlove Street just before 6 p.m.

The cause of death is unknown at this point.

