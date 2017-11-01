15-year-old missing

A 15-year-old went missing Tuesday night.

Memphis Police Department launched a search for Christiana Rhodes, who was last seen around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Block Island Place.

Rhodes is 5'5, 140 pounds with black straight hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey Rhodes College sweatshirt and black yoga pants.

If you know where she may be, call 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.