Man shot, killed in Holly Springs

A man was shot and killed in Holly Springs on Halloween night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the corner of Center Street and Falconer Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man on the ground near his truck with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics were unable to save him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a grey Nissan Altima was seen leaving the area at a high speed.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.

