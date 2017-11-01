TN lawmaker proposes limiting president's pardoning power

Memphis congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN) is proposing a limit on who the president can pardon.

Cohen introduced the proposal Tuesday. It would prohibit a president from pardoning themselves, their family, or anyone on their campaign staff or administration.

The proposal comes after former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was indicted on charges including money laundering and conspiracy against the United States.

Cohen said a pardon is supposed to be reserved for cases of injustice.

“It is not supposed to be a way for presidents to put themselves, their families and members of their administration and campaigns above the law. Monday’s indictment of President Trump’s Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort demonstrates how important it is for Congress to act.”

The bill is not expected to gain any traction on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.