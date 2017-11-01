City workers install handicap ramps in Midtown

City workers are putting in new handicap-accessible ramps in Midtown.

Crews were pouring the concrete for the ramps along Peabody Avenue on Tuesday.

The project actually dates back to 1999, when the city reached an agreement with the Department of Justice over violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Since then, the city has been installing an average of 1,000 new ramps every year.

