Clothes, kitchenware among best deals for November shopping

November is here and it's one of the biggest shopping months of the year.

Experts recommend clothes and kitchenware as the top purchases of the month.

Brent Shelton of BFAds.net said certain types of clothes will be on sale at great prices this month.

"We're going to see a lot of activewear, hoodies, pullovers, those zip ups, denim--still a good time to buy those," Shelton said. "Not your high end denim, but your mid-price denim. Shoes are a really good buy, especially tennis shoes and active wear shoes leading up to black Friday."

Shelton also recommends snagging some kitchen items--just in time to cook your Thanksgiving dinner.

"The cookware, those kind of things that you want to present your dinner," Shelton said. "Glassware cutlery is another good example where there's some pretty spectacular sales at the department stores, especially earlier leading up to black Friday. If you are looking to entertain and you need some new stuff for your Thanksgiving dinner this is about the best time of year to pick up on those."

You can also find great deals on wireless products, laptops, and TVs in November.

Shelton also expects to see deals on wine in grocery stores during the holiday season.

