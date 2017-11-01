Grizzlies exercise 4th-year option on forward Jarell Martin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Memphis Grizzlies have exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Jarell Martin.
The Grizzlies announced the move Tuesday.
The 25th pick overall in 2015, Martin convinced Memphis to keep him around after a strong performance during the preseason that has continued into the season. The 6-foot-10, 239-pound Martin has started six of seven games, and he is averaging a career-high 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 23.9 minutes.
Martin left LSU after his sophomore season and had played 32 games with the Grizzlies' G League team the past two seasons.
