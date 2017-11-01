Memphis, Miss. State ranked in first 2017 College Football Playoff Top 25

Memphis and Mississippi State are both included in the first College Football Playoff Rankings of 2017.

The Tigers check in at 23, one spot below their AP ranking. The Tigers are 7-1, their only loss coming to 18th-ranked UCF.

The Tigers still control their own destiny in the hunt for the American Athletic Conference title.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, checks in at 16 in the playoff rankings.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 after a big win over Texas A&M.

A huge matchup with #2 Alabama looms in Starkville one week from Saturday. There's no telling how far an upset win would launch the Bulldogs in the rankings.

Click here to view the full rankings.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.