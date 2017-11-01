74-year-old Batesville man missing for 2 days

A 74-year-old Batesville man is missing.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Willie Lee Thomas.

Thomas was last seen between 5 and 7 p.m. on Monday, October 30. He was walking on Lawrence Brothers Road in Batesville, while wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Thomas is 5-foot-9, weighing 162 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Thomas' family said he has a mental condition that may impair his judgment.

They're asking anyone who may know where Thomas is to call Panola County Sheriff's Department at 662-487-1733.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.