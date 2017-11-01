Memphis balks at $40M Mid-South Coliseum renovation price tag

The City of Memphis will preserve the Mid-South Coliseum, keeping the arena closed for the foreseeable future.

City leaders confirmed a complete revival of the Coliseum would cost $40 million; this would allow the building to serve as an event venue as it did in the past.

Other options included opening the concourses for development, which the city estimated would cost $14 million, and demolition, which was estimated at a $8-10 million cost.

Ultimately, Memphis leadership went with the cheapest option, which is preservation.

Repairs will be done to the roof, which will allow the venue to remain stable and let the city keep the option of re-opening the Coliseum in the future open.

Roof repairs will cost an estimated $500,000.

City officials said they prefer to spend the $40 million to improve surrounding neighborhoods and the Memphis community as a whole.

One reason city officials cited in the decision was the lack of a clear plan for the Coliseum to be profitable and not cost taxpayers money.

