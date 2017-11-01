Healthcare enrollment open until mid-December

Open enrollment on the federal health insurance exchange starts Wednesday and lasts until Mid-December. Republicans vowed, but failed, to repeal Obamacare, leaving the exchange operating as a way for people to get insurance.

“The last nine months have been fairly unnerving for people who buy their insurance on the exchange,” said Holly Fletcher, reporter with The Tennessean in Nashville.

Fletcher is a healthcare reporter with the Nashville newspaper and said her inbox has been flooded for months with questions about the individual health insurance market and what types of coverage will be on there for purchase.



“They didn’t know if they were going to have any options, and they didn’t know if any insurers were going to be here,” Fletcher said.



To help, Fletcher compiled a FAQ article with questions about 2018 ACA impact statewide.

As for plans in the Memphis area, she said Cigna is the only provider offering options, and their plan structure in 2018 will be slightly different than 2017. She also said as a whole, insurers statewide raised costs because of Congressional uncertainly.



“The insurers in the state have priced their plans higher,” Fletcher said.

Since Tennessee doesn’t have its own exchange, the state follows the federal timeline for open enrollment – November 1st through December 15th.

If you have questions, you can go to getcoveredtenn.org and punch in your zip code. The site will provide you with helpful contact information for your area.

