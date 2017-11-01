Weight no longer added to Mississippi driver's licenses

New license that does not have weight. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Mississippi is changing what many people hate seeing on their driver’s license: weight.

According to Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol officials, the Driver Services’ department is getting a new computer system.

Officials said that system no longer requires a person’s weight. Therefore, the driver's licenses issued under the new system do not include weight as one of the identifying descriptions of the license's owner.

The implementation of the new system is still ongoing, so some DMVs don’t have the new technology yet.

