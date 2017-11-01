Burglar breaks through pharmacy's second floor window, steals drugs

A burglar smashed out the windows of a pharmacy and nabbed specific prescription drugs with precision Wednesday morning.

The burglary happened around 5 and 6 a.m. at Benson's Pharmacy on Perkins Road.

The pharmacy's owner said he was shocked that the burglar appeared to know exactly where everything he wanted to steal was located.

"It looks like they know what they were looking for or where to go," Coby Benson said.

Surveillance video shows the burglar climbing through the pharmacy's second floor window. He smashed through the window, rummaged through drawers, and took drugs with codeine in them.

Benson's Pharmacy in Hickory Hill has been open for six months. Despite the loss, Benson said he plans to reopen his store and continue serving the community.

"Our priority was basically to help our community, but to have this happen is like a setback," Benson said. "It's really sad to see this happen."

