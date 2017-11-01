Study compares corporate tax rates

Two Mid-South hospitals are responding after a new safety study gave them a low score.More >>
Collierville Schools is catching heat over its excused absence policy.More >>
A burglar smashed out the windows of a pharmacy and nabbed specific prescription drugs with precision Wednesday morning.More >>
Two masked suspects used a sledgehammer to gain entry to a gas station and rob the business, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
It's round four in the battle between Shelby County Schools and the Tennessee Department of Education regarding the release of SCS student data to charter schools.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
The nurse was released without being charged but has said the incident left her feeling terrified and bullied.More >>
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>
