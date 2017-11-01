School policy accused of being discriminatory against non-Christians

A student at Collierville High School started a petition after having to choose between attending school and celebrating a religious holiday.

The freshman said the policy at the high school allows students with a high average score in a class to skip the final if they have less than a certain number of excused absences.

The student said for Christian students, there's no school for holidays like Good Friday and Christmas. But for her Islamic holidays, she has to use an excused absence like a sick day.

Now, district officials said they are considering change in the next annual review of the policy.

Thurman Ward said Christian holidays are already recognized nationwide, so other religions should be able to have that same inclusion.



“As Americans, we should support that as well it's all about diversity,” Ward said.



District officials say the potential for change would not affect this school year, and discussion on the policy would start in spring.

The possible change could be proposed in June and the review wouldn't happen until July.

But the fact that the district is open to bridging the differences between their students speaks volumes.



“We get trapped behind labels,” Ward said. “That's kind of where we put up a wall that's where we stand behind that wall. If it's not me if it's not affecting me directly I don't need to learn anything about it.”



Xavien Hughes said because this is a public school with students with different backgrounds, there shouldn't be a sole emphasis on one religion.



“It's not a Christian school or a Muslim school, it's for all,” Hughes said.



Some people we spoke to off camera did not want to comment, citing their Christian beliefs.

WMC Action News 5's Tiffany Neely is speaking with a school official and students. She'll explain what the policy is and why some think it's discriminatory, tonight at 5 p.m.

