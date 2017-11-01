What we're working on for Wednesday afternoon

Good afternoon,
Here's a look at what's trending on http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/ and what we're working on today.
Weather
Clouds will linger this afternoon with a few showers. It will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There will be rain chances and warm weather through the weekend.
TODAY: 30% scattered showers. Cloudy. Winds: S 5-15. High: 66.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30% showers. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Low: 63.
REST OF THE WEEK: Only spotty showers are possible on Thursday and it will be mostly cloudy. Rain chances will go back up Friday and we will have a chance for showers all day. It will be much warmer at the end of the week with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.
WEEKEND: Showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening before 7 p.m. on Saturday, but Sunday will be mostly dry.
Meteorologist Spencer Denton has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather
4 p.m. headline
Round 4 in a battle between a local school system and the state of Tennessee...Jerica Phillips breaks down why Shelby County Schools is still refusing to comply with a controversial mandate by the Tennessee Department of Education.
5 p.m. headline
A BOLD break-in caught on camera at a Hickory Hill pharmacy...Arianna Poindexter shows us the images that could help catch the thief and shares the message from the store's shocked owners.
6 p.m. headline
The city of Memphis declines to fully renovate an area landmark...Jessica Holley speaks with city leaders about their decision to keep the Mid-South Coliseum closed instead of using it again for events.
Trending stories
1. Family of killed 10-year-old asks for prayer, understanding
2. Teen shot, killed after entering 80-year-old woman's home
3. Strangers raise money for family of killed Lakeland motorist
4. Upstate man's emotional post after brother's overdose death goes viral
5. Parents, students brawl at Craigmont High over social media post
Be sure to join us for your latest local news and weather headlines at 4, 5, 6 and 10!
Two Mid-South hospitals are responding after a new safety study gave them a low score.More >>
Two Mid-South hospitals are responding after a new safety study gave them a low score.More >>
Collierville Schools is catching heat over its excused absence policy.More >>
Collierville Schools is catching heat over its excused absence policy.More >>
A burglar smashed out the windows of a pharmacy and nabbed specific prescription drugs with precision Wednesday morning.More >>
A burglar smashed out the windows of a pharmacy and nabbed specific prescription drugs with precision Wednesday morning.More >>
Two masked suspects used a sledgehammer to gain entry to a gas station and rob the business, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two masked suspects used a sledgehammer to gain entry to a gas station and rob the business, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
It's round four in the battle between Shelby County Schools and the Tennessee Department of Education regarding the release of SCS student data to charter schools.More >>
It's round four in the battle between Shelby County Schools and the Tennessee Department of Education regarding the release of SCS student data to charter schools.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
The nurse was released without being charged but has said the incident left her feeling terrified and bullied.More >>
The nurse was released without being charged but has said the incident left her feeling terrified and bullied.More >>
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >>
The former mayor sent us video of him paddling the young suspect while waiting for police to arrive.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>