What we're working on for Wednesday afternoon

Good afternoon,

Here's a look at what's trending on http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/ and what we're working on today.

Weather

Clouds will linger this afternoon with a few showers. It will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There will be rain chances and warm weather through the weekend.

TODAY: 30% scattered showers. Cloudy. Winds: S 5-15. High: 66.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30% showers. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Low: 63.

REST OF THE WEEK: Only spotty showers are possible on Thursday and it will be mostly cloudy. Rain chances will go back up Friday and we will have a chance for showers all day. It will be much warmer at the end of the week with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

WEEKEND: Showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening before 7 p.m. on Saturday, but Sunday will be mostly dry.

Meteorologist Spencer Denton has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather

4 p.m. headline

Round 4 in a battle between a local school system and the state of Tennessee...Jerica Phillips breaks down why Shelby County Schools is still refusing to comply with a controversial mandate by the Tennessee Department of Education.

5 p.m. headline

A BOLD break-in caught on camera at a Hickory Hill pharmacy...Arianna Poindexter shows us the images that could help catch the thief and shares the message from the store's shocked owners.

6 p.m. headline

The city of Memphis declines to fully renovate an area landmark...Jessica Holley speaks with city leaders about their decision to keep the Mid-South Coliseum closed instead of using it again for events.

Trending stories

1. Family of killed 10-year-old asks for prayer, understanding

2. Teen shot, killed after entering 80-year-old woman's home

3. Strangers raise money for family of killed Lakeland motorist

4. Upstate man's emotional post after brother's overdose death goes viral

5. Parents, students brawl at Craigmont High over social media post

Be sure to join us for your latest local news and weather headlines at 4, 5, 6 and 10!