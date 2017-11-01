Firearm found in middle school bathroom - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Firearm found in middle school bathroom

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A firearm was found in a middle school restroom Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police received a call at 11:35 a.m. from KIPP Memphis Collegiate Middle school.

No injuries were reported.

Memphis police originally said the incident happened at the elementary school but later corrected themselves.

