Students charged for bringing gun to middle school

Two KIPP Middle School students are facing serious charges after a gun was found in a school restroom Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police charged the students with aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property.

Memphis police received a call about a gun at about 11:35 a.m. The firearm was found in the school bathroom, and nobody was injured by the gun.

"While it's surprising yes in the sense that I hope it doesn't happen at any school with today's atmosphere and environment, it's not surprising,” said KIPP parent Brad Sanders.

According to parents the school immediately called and emailed them to let them know about the incident.

"I think it was handled as well as can be done without creating some type of mass hysteria or fear,” Sanders said.

Memphis police officers originally said the incident happened at the elementary school but later corrected the report to reflect that the gun was found at a middle school.

"Middle school students shouldn't be around guns at all,” said Terrell Pullin.

Pullin's niece Tyranny attends KIPP Elementary, which shares the building with the middle school. He's scared a gun was found near his "pride and joy."

“Nobody wants nothing to happen to their kids,” Pullin said. “It really do. it shocked me."

We reached out to KIPP for a comment about the incident and about whether it will make any security changes at the school.

In a statement, they said:

“Like all safety incidents, we are taking this seriously, and we are working to update families about how the school has responded. We sent an email to families from KIPP Memphis Collegiate Middle School yesterday informing them about the incident, and we sent the attached follow up letter home to families today. “We will reexamine our policies and practices to determine if there are additional steps we can make our school even safer. We place a high priority on student safety. “

A spokesperson for KIPP also shared the email they sent to parents the day after the incident.





We also contacted Memphis police about how many guns they have found at schools. They are still working to get those numbers.

Officials said it's unclear if the students will be allowed back into the school.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.