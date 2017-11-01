Students charged with bringing gun to middle school

Two KIPP Middle School students are facing serious charges after a gun was found in a school restroom Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police charged the students with aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property.

Officers received a call about a gun at about 11:35 a.m. It was found in the school bathroom and officers confiscated it before anyone was injured.

"While it's surprising, yes, in the sense that I hope it doesn't happen at any school with today's atmosphere and environment, it's not surprising,” KIPP parent Brad Sanders said.

According to parents, the school immediately called and emailed them to let them know about the incident.

"I think it was handled as well as can be done without creating some type of mass hysteria or fear,” Sanders said.

"Middle school students shouldn't be around guns at all,” Terrell Pullin said.

Pullin's niece Tyranny attends KIPP Elementary, which shares the building with the middle school. He's scared a gun was found near his "pride and joy."

“Nobody wants nothing to happen to their kids,” Pullin said. “It really...shocked me."

At this time, it's unclear if the students facing charges for the incident will be allowed to return to school.

We reached out to KIPP for a comment about the incident and about whether it will make any security changes at the school.

In a statement, the school said:

“Like all safety incidents, we are taking this seriously, and we are working to update families about how the school has responded. We sent an email to families from KIPP Memphis Collegiate Middle School yesterday informing them about the incident, and we sent the attached follow up letter home to families today. “We will reexamine our policies and practices to determine if there are additional steps we can make our school even safer. We place a high priority on student safety. “

A spokesperson for KIPP also shared the email they sent to parents the day after the incident.

