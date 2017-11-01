Church to hold 25th Annual Dr. MLK Commemorative Award program - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Church to hold 25th Annual Dr. MLK Commemorative Award program

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

You're invited to attend the 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative Award Program.

The event is free and scheduled for Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Bloomfield Baptist Church at 123 South Parkway.

Musical guests will include recording gospel choir the Color of Gospel, The Travelling Kings Gospel Singers, The Clark Children, and Soloist Barbara "Sissy" Davis.

Memphis City Councilman Edmund Ford, Jr.,  along with other special guests will be on hand to congratulate the student and special honorees.

Attorney Freda Turner and the 2018 titleholders of the Miss Memphis Organization will present the special  awards to the following:

  • Principal of the Year - Dr. Tisha Durrah,  Principal, Craigmont High School
  • Teacher of the Year- Dominic Van Horn, Teacher, Larose Elementary School
  • Student of the Year -  Karmen Winters, Student, City University School of Liberal Arts
  • Pastor of the Year- Elder Jeffery Williams, Tucker Temple C.O.G.I.C
  • Rosa Parks Courageous Award – Tony Nichelson, Founder of Man of the House Mentoring Program
  • Missionary Cleola Mosley Humanitarian Award- John Best a.k.a Brother John, Radio Personality, 88.5 (Voice of Shelby County Schools)
  • Shining Star Award –DanzHouse Dance Company
  • Lifetime Achievement Award-  Otis  Sanford, Longtime Journalist/ Author
  • Man of Honor –  Terry Fell, Surgical Attendant, Methodist Hospital
  • Woman of Honor – Kim Heathcott, Owner/CEO, Clarion Security
  • Community Leader of the Year –Director Gina Sweat, Director, Memphis Fire Department
  • Community Role Model of the Year –  Mauricio Calvo, Executive Director, Latino Memphis
  • Golden Voice Award- Ambria Lumpkins, New Teen  Recording  Gospel  Artist

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly