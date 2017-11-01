Church to hold 25th Annual Dr. MLK Commemorative Award program

You're invited to attend the 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative Award Program.

The event is free and scheduled for Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Bloomfield Baptist Church at 123 South Parkway.

Musical guests will include recording gospel choir the Color of Gospel, The Travelling Kings Gospel Singers, The Clark Children, and Soloist Barbara "Sissy" Davis.

Memphis City Councilman Edmund Ford, Jr., along with other special guests will be on hand to congratulate the student and special honorees.

Attorney Freda Turner and the 2018 titleholders of the Miss Memphis Organization will present the special awards to the following:

Principal of the Year - Dr. Tisha Durrah, Principal, Craigmont High School

Teacher of the Year- Dominic Van Horn, Teacher, Larose Elementary School

Student of the Year - Karmen Winters, Student, City University School of Liberal Arts

Pastor of the Year- Elder Jeffery Williams, Tucker Temple C.O.G.I.C

Rosa Parks Courageous Award – Tony Nichelson, Founder of Man of the House Mentoring Program

Missionary Cleola Mosley Humanitarian Award- John Best a.k.a Brother John, Radio Personality, 88.5 (Voice of Shelby County Schools)

Shining Star Award –DanzHouse Dance Company

Lifetime Achievement Award- Otis Sanford, Longtime Journalist/ Author

Man of Honor – Terry Fell, Surgical Attendant, Methodist Hospital

Woman of Honor – Kim Heathcott, Owner/CEO, Clarion Security

Community Leader of the Year –Director Gina Sweat, Director, Memphis Fire Department

Community Role Model of the Year – Mauricio Calvo, Executive Director, Latino Memphis

Golden Voice Award- Ambria Lumpkins, New Teen Recording Gospel Artist

