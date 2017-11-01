Two Mid-South hospitals receive low grades in safety

Two Mid-South hospitals are responding after a new safety study gave them a low score.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which describes itself as a public service provided by The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, grades hospitals on a scale ranging from A to F.

Regional Medical Center, which scored as the worst hospital for urinary tract infections, and Baptist Memorial Hospital, which scored worst in MRSA infections, both received Ds in their most recent study.



Regional Medical Center released a statement saying the data used for the grade dates back to 2013 and that it "...does not accurately reflect Regional One Health's work and commitment to patient safety."



Baptist has said the results are based on incomplete data and that the survey requires "...an expenditure of time and resources that we believed could be better spent on patient care."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.