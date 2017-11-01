MPD searching for Whitten Rd. auto burglary suspect

Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying an auto burglary suspect.

Police say a man in an older model green Jeep Cherokee burglarized multiple vehicles near Whitten Road and Fletcher Creek Cove on Oct. 28 at about 6 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, long dark hair, and a full beard.

Police said he took more than $50,000 in camera equipment and a Ruger LCP 9mm handgun.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

