2 masked suspects use sledgehammer to enter, rob gas station

Two masked suspects used a sledgehammer to gain entry to a gas station and rob the business, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened on Oct. 20 just before 2:15 a.m. at the Texaco located near the intersection of Getwell Road and Southlawn Avenue.

Police said the suspects stole cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.

Four women were captured on surveillance video cashing in the stolen lottery tickets the same day.

Three vehicles were also see in the video.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.