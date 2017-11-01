Mid-South lawmaker nominated for federal judge

The promotion of one of the top political leaders in the Mid-South could soon become official.

Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander (R) formally started the U.S. Senate confirmation process for Mark Norris to become the federal judge for Tennessee's Western District.

Norris, a Republican from Collierville, currently serves as the majority leader in the Tennessee State Senate.

“Much of his time in general assembly has been spent dealing with some of the same challenges that this committee and senate deals with here,” Alexander said. “Criminal justice reform, juvenile justice reform, elder abuse, education reform. Those have all been subject of his attention.”

Norris was nominated to the post by President Trump back in July.

