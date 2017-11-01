Two men arrested for carjacking vehicle with 7-year-old inside

Two men have been arrested after being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a small child inside.

Deandre Wright and Marquez Mills are accused of stealing a Nissan Altima left unattended at a gas station on Airways Boulevard as a 7-year-old slept in the backseat. The child was unharmed.

Officers said people at the gas station recognized the two suspects when they returned to the same store just a few hours later.

Rhett Cowley said he was at the gas station when the incident happened.

"I was very happy that they found the child," Cowley said. "I really feel that God put me there in that situation at that time to help."

Cowley said he was one of the only people willing to help when the incident at the Shell gas station happened.

"That was my instincts that just kicked in because everybody was just standing there near the car. They really didn't care," he said. "It actually makes me feel really good that I actually helped someone in an emergency."

He said if something like that happens in the future, he hopes more people would be willing to help.

"When I think about people complaining about the crime in Memphis, it usually seems they complain about it, but they're not willing to do anything about it when something happens," Cowley said.

Wright and Mills were charged with theft and especially aggravated kidnapping.

The woman who left the car running, Shanee Wilson, has been issued a citation for child endangerment.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.