Family, friends gather to remember Alana Tello one year later

Wednesday marks the 1-year anniversary of Alana Tello’s death.

Tello was killed during a shooting at Zodiac Park on Nov. 1, 2016, and five others were injured.

Family and friends of Alana Tello gathered at the Southern Grub restaurant in Horn Lake at the very place where they gathered last year, just days after Tello was murdered.

The family set up pictures of Tello and a small memorial. They plan to light candles and do a balloon release.

This week also marks Tello’s birthdate, and the family will cut a cake to celebrate.

They say this event is about remembering Tello, and they are still fighting for justice.

“I think it’s important to not forget because we are looking for answers," said one family member. "We don’t have closure. So yes, we are here to remember her, but there are still a lot of questions, so that’s what we are here to do."

Marcus Malone, 18, has been indicted in connection with the shooting, but the family said they are hoping for more arrests.

