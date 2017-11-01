Boy, 12, injured in North Memphis shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Boy, 12, injured in North Memphis shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(WMC Action News 5) (WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in the 700 block of Dunlap Street, near the Saffarans Avenue intersection. 

Officials confirm a 12-year-old boy was shot. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

Police said a group of kids around the victim's age were shooting a gun. The victim was walking home from the store with a friend and was struck. 

Officials said they don't think the victim was targeted. The group of kids scattered soon after. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly