Boy, 12, injured in North Memphis shooting

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in the 700 block of Dunlap Street, near the Saffarans Avenue intersection.

Officials confirm a 12-year-old boy was shot. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said a group of kids around the victim's age were shooting a gun. The victim was walking home from the store with a friend and was struck.

Officials said they don't think the victim was targeted. The group of kids scattered soon after.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.