Man shot at Whitehaven mall - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot at Whitehaven mall

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot at a Whitehaven mall.

Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department responded to the Southland Mall just before 9 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly