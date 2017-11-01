Man in coma after hit-and-run on Highland Strip

Friends are hoping for answers after a driver hit a man in the middle of the Highland Strip and drove off.

Now, that man is fighting for his life.

Steven Person finds it hard to talk about his best friend, William Rich, someone he has known since the 7th grade at Harding Academy.

"We're just hoping and praying for the best,” Person said.

Clark Collins, also a friend since the 7th grade, said that the waiting room at the Regional Medical Center is overflowing with Rich's friends.

Rich, a pharmacist, has been in a medically-induced coma since he was hit Friday night.

Collins said Rich and his wife just moved back to Memphis a month ago.

"Their life is just upside down,” Collins said.

Rich was crossing the street with two friends on Highland just north of Walker when he was hit. There isn't a marked crosswalk or traffic light in that area.

"We want to ask anybody out there if they were witnesses,” Person said. “We know there were two nurses were to him first doing CPR that brought him back."

Rich's friends also want any businesses with surveillance video to come forward. There is also a SkyCop near the intersection.

Police said the driver who hit Rich was northbound on Highland in possibly a Pontiac Grand AM either gray or black in color.

"He should have stopped first of all even if it wasn't his fault if he didn't see him,” Person said.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Memphis police.

