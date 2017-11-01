AR-15, electronics stolen in string of Bartlett car burglaries

Wallets, electronics, even an AR-15 rifle were all stolen from cars in Bartlett in the past few days.

“We consider it a pretty safe neighborhood, so some people don't lock their doors,” said Kyle Green.

Green found out the hard way Saturday that no matter where you live, locking your doors is crucial.

“I was on my way to work it was like 5 in the morning,” Green said. “I opened the garage door and my cars were not in the driveway where they normally are.”

He lives in Bartlett, where police said over the past month they've seen a spike in car break-ins.

Green's car was actually stolen from his driveway, and he admits the big mistake he made that gave burglars easy access.

“The car was unlocked and I think there was a spare key in the glove department that we forgot about,” Green said.

In the past week, police say there were more than a dozen car break-ins and many of them are connected.

Many happened on Hyman Drive where Green lives, others on busy Haynes Road, Germantown Parkway, and more.

Investigators say the crooks used the same tactic in most of these car break-ins, they simply opened the victim's unlocked car door.

Police said it's simple: when you get out your car lock your doors and don't leave valuable items inside of your car.

Officials said wallets, electronics, and even an AR-15 were stolen.

“An AR15 in a car period, that doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me,” said Mark Weakley, who lives in Bartlett.

“Don't ever get too comfortable,” Green said. “Take precautions no matter where you live.”

