AR-15, electronics stolen in string of Bartlett car burglaries

The Indie Memphis Film Festival has kicked off celebrating its 20th year in the Bluff City.More >>
The Indie Memphis Film Festival has kicked off celebrating its 20th year in the Bluff City.More >>
A Memphis father says a group of teens forced their way into his home, sexually assaulted his daughter, and stole whatever they could grab.More >>
A Memphis father says a group of teens forced their way into his home, sexually assaulted his daughter, and stole whatever they could grab.More >>
There are reports of a shooting at a Whitehaven mall.More >>
There are reports of a shooting at a Whitehaven mall.More >>
Memphis police want to find a man who has been trying to lure girls walking home from school. So far, two incidents have been reported along Raines Road close to Kirby Middle and High Schools.More >>
Memphis police want to find a man who has been trying to lure girls walking home from school. So far, two incidents have been reported along Raines Road close to Kirby Middle and High Schools.More >>
Wallets, electronics, even an AR-15 rifle were all stolen from cars in Bartlett in the past few days.More >>
Wallets, electronics, even an AR-15 rifle were all stolen from cars in Bartlett in the past few days.More >>
Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with "multiple parties down."More >>
Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with "multiple parties down."More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.More >>
Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.More >>
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.More >>
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.More >>
A teen was shot and killed after entering a woman's home in Marion, Arkansas.More >>
A teen was shot and killed after entering a woman's home in Marion, Arkansas.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
The 55-year-old is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death.More >>
The 55-year-old is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death.More >>