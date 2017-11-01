Father: Teens entered home, sexually assaulted daughter, stole items

A Memphis father says a group of teens forced their way into his home, sexually assaulted his daughter, and stole whatever they could grab.

The father came to WMC Action News 5 because he wants to send a message to the people he says assaulted his daughter. We are not revealing his identity in order to protect the family's privacy.

"Anger, disgust, hurt. I never thought anything like this would happen to my daughter," the father said.

It's been three days since the attack, and he says the young men have started trolling his daughter on social media.

"They posted the items that they took, they basically degraded my daughter," he said.

The posts have been deleted, but this father is doing his own investigation.

"We took screenshots of their Facebook pages, Instagram pages. We gave all that to police," he said.

Memphis police confirm they are investigating a criminal assault connected to this family's address, but so far no arrests have been made.

"As long as they know they can't get away with this, because if it's not my child, it's somebody else's," the father said.

He has a message for the young men involved.

"Be a real young man and turn your self in," he said.

This father told WMC5 he spends his time ministering to young men to turn their lives around, and he is hoping the people involved in this incident will do the same.

Memphis police said this case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.