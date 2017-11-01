Parents, police on alert after man tries to lure girls walking home

Memphis police want to find a man who has been trying to lure girls walking home from school.

So far, two incidents have been reported along Raines Road close to Kirby Middle and High Schools.

Parents and neighbors said they're taking steps to keep their kids safe.

Police said he tried on two separate occasions to get those girls in his car. It also allegedly happened as the girls walked near Raines and Ross.

Neither SCS or police have released what schools the girls attend.

According to police, the man responsible is between 25 to 30 years old. He was driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Patricia Veasley lives nearby, has grandkids, and is hoping for some changes.

“They need to get more police in the area when these little kids are getting out of school are parents need to be pick them up, just to be more careful and safe,” Veasley said.

Police said parents should not let their kids walk alone, or they should be picked up from school.

They’re also urging parents and neighbors to be more alert.

If you can help police make an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

