Indie Memphis Film Festival kicks off

The Indie Memphis Film Festival has kicked off, celebrating its 20th year in the Bluff City.

Wednesday was the red-carpet debut of "Thom Pain" at the Halloran Center downtown.

The film features Rainn Wilson, a longtime star of the NBC comedy "The Office."

"Thom Pain" was originally written as a one-person play.

Wilson said he always enjoys his time in Memphis.

"I love the town, the food, I love how it’s at the intersection of southern culture, northern midwestern culture, the barbeque, the music, the Civil Rights heritage,” Wilson said.

The festival moves to Overton Square on Friday and runs through November 6.

We’re very excited to have @rainnwilson on our #IMFF17 opening night red carpet for the sold out world premiere of THOM PAIN! pic.twitter.com/fDF8uMXwZZ — Indie Memphis (@indiememphis) November 1, 2017

