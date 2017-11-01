Public invited to event supporting youth education programs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Public invited to event supporting youth education programs

(Source: Submitted) (Source: Submitted)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The River City Links are inviting the public to a special event to benefit various youth programs.

The event also kicks off a celebration of the 25th Anniversary for the Memphis chapter of The Links, Incorporated. 

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, attendees can enjoy a reception, silent auction, art exhibit, and musical production.

The event will feature Garry Goin’s premiere of “The Road to Memphis” at the Germantown Performing Arts Center and raise funds for Links 2 Success: Girls Academy, an annual HBCU College Fair, the Arts 2 Life initiative, and activities at adopted school Hollis F. Price Middle College Prep.

Goin will take the audience on a journey through the golden decades of Memphis music with 14 singers and musicians on stage.

“We are delighted that this year’s Groovin event will allow us to provide a platform that introduces a new production to the marketplace, while raising funds to expand our community-based programs,” said Ailene Booker, River City Chapter President.  “Mr. Goin is a tremendous talent and we are proud to partner with him for this event.”

“Groovin’ with River City” is open to the public. Tickets for the event are $50 and can be purchased at this link.

