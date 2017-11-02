I-40 WB back open after crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A crash on I-40 caused a traffic jam near Lakeland.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Thursday, blocking westbound lanes of I-40 near Chambers Chapel Road, moving toward Canada Road.

All lanes of traffic were closed, but have since been opened again.

It's unknown what caused the crash.

