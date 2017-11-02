Neighbors kick in door, rescues mother, son from burning home

Fire destroyed a Westwood home Thursday morning, but two people escaped with their lives after neighbors rushed into the burning home.

Memphis Fire Department rushed to a house on Deer Trail Lane around 1 a.m., near West Shelby Drive.

Firefighters started battling the fire from the inside, but had to rush out when conditions got worse.

A mother and son, 70 and 50 respectively, were sleeping inside at the time and were saved thanks to a vigilant neighbor.

"We kicked the door in and while we kicked the door in, our other friend called him and woke him up, because he didn't know the house was on fire," neighbor Larry Dockery said.

The neighbors were able to bring the two to safety.

"We got midway in the house, we start seeing some white socks coming to us. We knew it was her, so we grabbed her and brought her on out," Dockery said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

