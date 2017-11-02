Woman racks up $300+ vet bill with college student's stolen identity

Memphis Police Department is looking for a woman who ran up a big vet bill in someone else's name.

Investigators said the woman came into PetVax on Union Avenue on October 26 and spent $330 for pet services.

She then paid for the bill using a credit account belonging to 24-year-old University of Memphis student Lillien Ploderer.

"I've lost hours at work,” Lillien said. “I've lost sleep. I've had exams I was stressing over and couldn't study for."



That has been Lillien’s life for the past two weeks since her identity was stolen.

The woman is wanted for forgery, identity theft, and theft of services in an elaborate identity theft scheme. She was seen driving a black Explorer.

The woman told store employees that the person standing by the door was her stepson.

An employee became suspicious and found Lillien on Facebook and alerted her.



"I'm very grateful for them,” Lillien said.



Lillien thinks her personal information was found by the suspect at an apartment in Cooper-Young after she moved out of a couple of months ago. No one lives there now.



"I've found out she's accumulated over $1,030 in debt under my name,” Lillien said. "I got a Verizon bill for three phone lines for over $700."



Lillien also found a strange note in her mailbox at the Cooper-Young address. It starts with“Hey Lili” and says “Mom wants me to pick up the mail.” It is signed “Cuz.”

However, all of Lillien’s cousins live in Austria.



"It makes me angry,” Lillien said. “It makes me feel violated."



Lillien has notified the credit bureaus and flagged her social security number with the IRS. She wants this woman caught.



"I'd like for her to go to jail and I hope she doesn't get out," Lillien said.

If you know where this woman is, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.