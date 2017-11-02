Woman racks up $300+ vet bill with stolen identity

Memphis Police Department is looking for a woman who ran up a big vet bill in someone else's name.

Investigators said the woman came into PetVax on Union Avenue on October 26 and spent $330 in pet services.

She then paid for the bill in a credit account belonging to someone else.

The woman is wanted for forgery, identity theft, and theft of services.

If you know where this woman is, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

