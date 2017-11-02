5 adults charged after Craigmont High brawl - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

5 adults charged after Craigmont High brawl

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(L-R) Mia Nevels, Deborah Morris, Caprice Morris, Lucinda Sanders, and Destiney Morris (Source: SCSO) (L-R) Mia Nevels, Deborah Morris, Caprice Morris, Lucinda Sanders, and Destiney Morris (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The five adults arrested during a brawl at Craigmont High School have been identified. 

Mia Nevels, Deborah Morris, Caprice Morris, Lucinda Sanders, and Destiney Morris were all arrested in connection to the fight, which also included three students.

The parents were all charged with disorderly conduct.

Deputies said the fight started over a social media post.

The three students were issued juvenile summons.

