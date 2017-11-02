Child injured in bus crash near Christian Brothers High - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Child injured in bus crash near Christian Brothers High

MEMPHIS, TN

A school bus was involved in an accident near Christian Brothers High School on Thursday morning.

The bus collided with another car around 6:45 a.m. at the corner of Walnut Grove Road and Brierview Street.

One child was injured in the crash; it's unclear if the child was on the bus or in another car.

The child is at the hospital in non-critical condition. 

