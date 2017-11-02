MPD: Less homicides, more assaults in 2017

Two KIPP Middle School students are facing serious charges after a gun was found in a school restroom Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two KIPP Middle School students are facing serious charges after a gun was found in a school restroom Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A cold front will move into the Mid-South from the north bringing scattered showers and storms to the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.More >>
A cold front will move into the Mid-South from the north bringing scattered showers and storms to the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.More >>
Memphis firefighters kicked off the 10th annual Believe campaign.More >>
Memphis firefighters kicked off the 10th annual Believe campaign.More >>
Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission released new data on crime statistics in the city.More >>
Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission released new data on crime statistics in the city.More >>
Horn Lake Police Department is looking for a man they want to question about a credit card fraud case.More >>
Horn Lake Police Department is looking for a man they want to question about a credit card fraud case.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
When a child bit into a KitKat collected while trick-or-treating, there was a needle embedded in the candy. The incident caused panic throughout the community.More >>
When a child bit into a KitKat collected while trick-or-treating, there was a needle embedded in the candy. The incident caused panic throughout the community.More >>
Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered an injury Thursday during practice.More >>
Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered an injury Thursday during practice.More >>
Parents say the issue is made worse by the fact that a school alumnus died in the Sept. 11 attack.More >>
Parents say the issue is made worse by the fact that a school alumnus died in the Sept. 11 attack.More >>
A Borger woman has been arrested on one count of capital murder of her newborn child.More >>
A Borger woman has been arrested on one count of capital murder of her newborn child.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>