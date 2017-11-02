MPD: Less homicides, more assaults in 2017

Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission released new data on crime statistics in the city.

According to Memphis police, there have been 166 homicides so far in 2017. This puts the total number of murders down 13 percent from this time last year.

Other crimes in the city are up, however.

Among major violent crimes - which includes murders, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults - the biggest jump was in the aggravated assault category, with an 11.2 percent increase countywide and 11.9 percent in Memphis.

You can read the full report below or by clicking this link.





